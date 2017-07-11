TPM Livewire

White House Won’t Say Whether Kushner Still Has Security Clearance

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of of President-elect Donald Trump walks from Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in New York. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published July 11, 2017 3:36 pm

Following news that Donald Trump Jr., White House adviser Jared Kushner and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort took a meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer knowing it would be part of the Russian government’s efforts to support President Donald Trump’s campaign, the White House won’t say whether the President’s son-in-law still has security clearance.

When asked about Kushner’s clearance at an off-camera White House press briefing Tuesday, deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeatedly dodged questions about the meeting and said the White House has “never discussed the security clearance” of a staff member.

The meeting between Kushner, Trump Jr., Manafort and the Russian lawyer came to light after Kushner filed a revised version of a form required for his security clearance, which followed previous reports that the President’s son-in-law failed to disclose his contacts with foreign officials, like with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
