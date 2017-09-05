TPM Livewire

WH Won’t Say If Trump Would Extend DACA If Congress Can’t Pass A Solution

PIN-IT
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 5, 2017 2:35 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday made clear that Congress is on the hook to find a solution after President Donald Trump terminated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

During her daily briefing, Sanders declined to say whether Trump would sign an extension to the program, which granted legal protection to undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as children.

Sanders said only that Trump “is hoping to work with Congress on responsible immigration reform.”

A Department of Homeland Security official told reporters Tuesday morning that current DACA recipients whose permits expire before March 5, 2018 will be eligible to apply for a renewal of their protections, but those whose permits expire later will be eligible for deportation immediately afterward.

In a statement on the termination, Trump said his decision would “provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act” on immigration issues including DACA recipients.

“If Congress doesn’t get it done by the March 5th deadline, considering the President’s personal feelings about these DACA recipients, would he consider giving them additional time to get a solution passed?” a reporter asked Sanders.

“We’d like to have confidence that Congress will actually do their job,” she replied. “We’re going to ask that they do that and that they allow us to work with them and be part of that process, but again, if Congress doesn’t want to do the job that they were elected to do, then maybe they should get out of the way and let someone else do it.”

She did not specify who would take over immigration law in that case, though Trump also claimed in his statement that such policy was the exclusive purview of the legislative branch, and that his termination of the program, implemented by former President Barack Obama via executive action, was an attempt to restore that power.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH Won't Say If Trump Would Extend DACA If Congress Can't Pass A Solution 6 seconds ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday made clear that Congress is...

US Catholic Bishops Group Condemns Trump's Termination Of DACA Program about 1 hours ago

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Tuesday condemned President Donald Trump's decision to...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Give Press Briefing At 1:30 PM ET about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on-camera press...

Biden: Trump's Decision To End DACA 'Cruel' And 'Not America' about 2 hours ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday called President Donald Trump's decision to end...

Rubio Tells Trump To 'Clearly Outline' What Kind Of Immigration Bill He'd Sign about 2 hours ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) called on President Donald Trump on Tuesday to clarify what...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.