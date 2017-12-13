TPM Livewire

WH Will Not Move Forward With Judicial Nominee Deemed ‘Not Qualified’

PIN-IT
By Published December 13, 2017 2:30 pm

Brett J. Talley, a lawyer unanimously rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, will not move forward in the nomination process for a lifetime federal district judgeship, TPM confirmed on Wednesday.

TPM also confirmed that Talley offered to withdraw his nomination.

Talley has no trial experience and was only the fourth nominee since 1989 to be rated “not qualified” by the ABA. President Donald Trump nevertheless nominated Talley in September as his pick for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

The New York Times reported in November that Talley did not disclose his marriage to Ann Donaldson, top White House lawyer Don McGahn’s chief of staff, during his nomination process before the Senate.

BuzzFeed News reported, also in November, that Talley also failed to disclose thousands of posts he appeared to have written for TideFans.com, a University of Alabama sports fan website, on political subjects including immigration and gun control.

Talley appeared to go by the username “BamainBoston,” and identified himself in 2014 in a post titled “Washington Post Did A Feature On Me” with a link to a report that dubbed him “the ghost hunter and horror novelist who writes Sen. Rob Portman’s speeches.” (Talley did disclose to the Senate that he was part of The Tuscaloosa Paranormal Research Group in 2009–10.)

In one post about gun control in December 2012, titled “Aftermath of Connecticut Shooting” and written three days after a gunman killed 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Talley said, “My solution would be to stop being a society of pansies and man up.”

In another post on the same fan website, surfaced by Slate, Talley appeared to defend “the first KKK” which he incorrectly claimed “was entirely different than the KKK of the early 19th Century.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH Will Not Move Forward With Judicial Nominee Deemed 'Not Qualified' 14 seconds ago

Brett J. Talley, a lawyer unanimously rated "not qualified" by the American Bar Association, will...

Trump: Some Republicans 'Happy' We Lost The Alabama Senate Seat 45 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon lamented that some Republicans were "happy" that Republican...

Report: Ellison Won't Run In 2018 MN Special Senate Election about 1 hours ago

Rep. Keith Ellison on Wednesday ruled out running to serve the remainder of outgoing...

DOJ Will Fight Court Ruling, Support Arpaio In Wiping Conviction From Record about 1 hours ago

The Department of Justice is backing former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio in his effort...

Shelby Congratulates Jones On AL Upset: 'I Look Forward To Working Together' about 2 hours ago

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Wednesday congratulated Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D) on his upset...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.