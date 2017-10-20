Report: WH Staff Was Unprepared For Trump’s Surprise Opioid Announcement

An impromptu remark from President Donald Trump on Monday that he would make an announcement next week declaring the opioid crisis a national emergency sent staff at the White House scrambling, as they were unprepared for such a move, Politico reported Friday morning, citing White House and agency officials.

“We are going to have a major announcement, probably next week, on the drug crisis and on the opioid massive problem and I want to get that absolutely right,” Trump said on Monday.

Staffers were “blindsided” by the comments, according to Politico. Administration staff had yet to agree on the process for implementing an emergency declaration, White House and agency officials told Politico. Administration officials told Politico that it’s also not clear when the emergency declaration could actually be announced or whether the administration even has the right staff in place.

