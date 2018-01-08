TPM Livewire

White House: There Isn’t ‘Any Way Back’ For Bannon After Trump Jr. Criticism

Pool/Getty Images North America
By Published January 8, 2018 3:31 pm

The White House on Monday made it clear: President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon is in Trump’s bad books for good, after criticizing his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., for meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016.

“I don’t believe there is any way back for Mr. Bannon at this point,” deputy White House press secretary J. Hogan Gidley told reporters aboard Air Force One, according to a pool report. “I just don’t think there’s any way back.”

Gidley called Bannon’s remarks “repugnant” and “grotesque,” and claimed it was “very obvious” he worked with Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” where Wolff first reported Bannon’s comments.

“When you go after somebody’s family in the matter which he did, two of the President’s children are serving this nation, sacrificing in their service, it is repugnant,” Gidley said. “It is grotesque and I challenge anybody to go and talk about somebody’s family and see if that person doesn’t come back and comes back hard.”

Bannon on Sunday said his remarks calling Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Russian lawyer “treasonous” and “unpatriotic” were actually directed at Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chair.

He did not apologize to Trump Jr., but said he has “regret” regarding his two-day delay in responding to initial reports on his remarks.

On Monday, Wolff pushed back on Bannon’s denial.

“I don’t want to put him in more hot water than he is already in, but that statement is false,” Wolff said. “It was not directed at Manafort. It was directed directly at Don Jr.”

Read an editor's backgrounder (Prime access) on this story »

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LiveWire

Trump Tells Farmers: 'You Are So Lucky' I Gave You 'Privilege' Of Voting For Me about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump reminded farmers on Monday how lucky they were to have had...

Gorka Acknowledges Being 'Told' To Speak To Michael Wolff For Book about 7 hours ago

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka wrote Monday that he had been told to...

Yiannopoulos Dumped By Own Lawyers In Suit Against Simon & Schuster about 7 hours ago

Milo Yiannopoulos’ lawyers will no longer represent the far-right provocateur in his $10 million...

'Fire And Fury' Publisher: Trump Cease-And-Desist 'Flagrantly Unconstitutional' about 8 hours ago

The CEO of Macmillan, the parent company of the publisher behind Michael Wolff's “Fire and...
Most Popular

