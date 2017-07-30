WH Staff Not Sure Whether Colleagues Will Report To New Chief Of Staff Kelly

Top White House employees on Sunday had no idea whether their colleagues will report to newly minted chief of staff John Kelly, who replaced his embattled predecessor Reince Priebus on Friday.

“I don’t know,” White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney said on CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked whether all current staff members will begin reporting to Kelly on Monday when he’s sworn in. “As far as I know, my reporting doesn’t change.”

Mulvaney said he was not sure whether White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will report to Kelly.

“All I know is, it’s very clear what we do at OMB,” he said, referring to the Office of Management and Budget. “And that’s not going to change.”

“I’ll speak with him about that,” senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on “Fox News Sunday,” referring to Kelly.

Conway said she hopes for “discipline and a chief of staff that empowers the staff to succeed.”

“I’m always a protocol and pecking order kind of gal. I’m a very deferential person,” she said. “I will do whatever the President and our new chief of staff Gen. Kelly ask me to do.”