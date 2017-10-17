TPM Livewire

White House Skirts Bipartisan Request For Information On Personal Email Use

PIN-IT
White House legislative director Marc Short talks to the media about the GOP Senate healthcare bill during the daily press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published October 17, 2017 8:26 am

White House legislative director Marc Short declined to tell House investigators whether some of President Donald Trump’s top aides used private emails for official business, despite multiple reports to the contrary, Politico reported Monday.

Reps. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the chair and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, respectively, sent a bipartisan letter to the White House in September requesting the names of aides who had used private emails accounts for White House business.

Cummings and Gowdy also asked for the “the individual, cellular number and account used” by any White House officials who communicated using “text-messages, phone-based message applications, or encryption software to conduct official business,” according to the letter obtained by Politico.

Short refused to even touch the issue of private email accounts. He said staffers “endeavor to comply with all relevant laws” and said the White House “consults” with the National Archives to make sure it is in compliance with the Presidential Records Act.

He repeated a previous claim that “no senior officials” have multiple emails accounts and said the White House hasn’t made any changes to how it’s required to archive presidential records since January.

“This administration is committed to the effective implementation of federal records preservation and public access laws. Thank you for your attention to this important matter,” Short wrote.

The response comes after multiple reports surfaced last month, alleging that White House adviser — and Trump’s son-in-law — Jared Kushner, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, economic adviser Gary Cohn and former Chief-of-Staff Reince Priebus all used private emails at least occasionally for official business.

Short also skirted the House investigators’ request for documents related to administration officials use of private jets for official travel, telling Cummings and Gowdy to redirect their requests to heads of each department instead of Chief-of-Staff John Kelly.

Read Short’s letter below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Premiums To Spike 30 Percent In PA After Trump Cuts O'Care Subsidies 30 minutes ago

The insurance commissioner in Pennsylvania announced Monday that premiums for health insurance plans available...

White House Skirts Bipartisan Request For Information On Personal Email Use 53 minutes ago

White House legislative director Marc Short declined to tell House investigators whether some of...

Mulvaney Is Not Happy With The Senate: 'What The Hell Is Going On?' 60 minutes ago

Despite the display of unity between President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch...

McCain Blasts 'Half-Baked, Spurious Nationalism' In US (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

During a speech Monday night accepting the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal, Sen. John...

Supreme Court Backs Push To Remove Ten Commandments Monument about 14 hours ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a lower court...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.