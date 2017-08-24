TPM Livewire

White House Rapid Response Director Leaves Trump’s Administration

The White House’s rapid response director left his job on Monday, the latest in a swath of departures by high-ranking aides, Politico reported late Thursday.

Andy Hemming left the White House after what White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called a “mutual decision that he could best help promote the president’s agenda on the outside.”

“Andy is smart and very talented and we wish him all the best,” Sanders told Politico in a statement.

Politico reported earlier in August that Hemming was responsible for seeking positive news stories to promote Trump’s administration even as the President railed against the press as “fake news.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
