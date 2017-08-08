TPM Livewire

Report: Trump Receives ‘Propaganda Document’ That’s Only Good News

PIN-IT
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published August 8, 2017 3:40 pm

The Republican National Committee and White House communications staff produce what’s known by some in the White House as the “Propaganda Document” for President Donald Trump twice a day, Vice News reported Tuesday.

The documents are exclusively composed of positive media coverage. Citing three unnamed current and former White House officials, Vice described them:

[T]he folders are filled with screenshots of positive cable news chyrons (those lower-third headlines and crawls), admiring tweets, transcripts of fawning TV interviews, praise-filled news stories, and sometimes just pictures of Trump on TV looking powerful.

Citing unnamed White House sources, Vice reported that Trump was delivered the documents at around 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily. Though the publication noted that the documents had come to be delivered less frequently “and more typically after public events” after the departure of ousted communications director Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus, according to unnamed sources.

According to Vice, the documents follow much the same pathway as political communications-related materials in other recent presidencies — starting with information monitoring at the Republican National Committee in the early morning, and progressing through the White House communications staff and onto the President’s desk.

The difference, of course, is that purely positive information would seem to serve little purpose for the White House other than boosting the President’s mood.

“Maybe it’s good for the country that the president is in a good mood in the morning,” an unnamed former RNC official told Vice.

An unnamed White House official told Vice the only feedback the communications shop had ever gotten regarding the document was: “It needs to be more fucking positive.”

Yet another source said the document could have been an effort from Priebus and Spicer to prove that their efforts were resulting in positive coverage.

Spicer told Vice that “While I won’t comment on materials we share with the president, this is not accurate on several levels,” but wouldn’t specify any inaccuracies.

Neither White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders nor Deputy RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest responded to TPM’s request for comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Trump Receives 'Propaganda Document' That's Only Good News 11 minutes ago

The Republican National Committee and White House communications staff produce what’s known by some...

Trump: North Korea Nuclear Capabilities Will Be 'Met With Fire And Fury' 13 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said North Korea's new alleged nuclear capabilities "will be...

With Approval Declining, Trump Rails Against 'Fake News Suppression Polls' 60 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday railed against "fake news suppression polls" and former President...

McConnell: Trump Has ‘Excessive Expectations’ About Congress about 2 hours ago

Speaking to a Kentucky Rotary Group Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) claimed...

Reports: North Korea Produced Nuclear Warhead That Can Fit Inside Missile about 2 hours ago

North Korea has successfully produced a nuclear weapon small enough to fit inside its missiles,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.