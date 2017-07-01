White House Debating Future Of Obama-Era Council On Women And Girls

President Donald Trump’s administration is “evaluating” the future of the White House Council on Women and Girls and considering whether to keep or eliminate the council, according to several reports.

Politico on Friday reported that the council has gone dark while the White House decides its future, according to three unnamed senior White House officials.

ABC News reported on Friday, citing an unnamed senior White House official, that Trump’s administration is debating the future of the council created by former President Barack Obama.

“The White House is evaluating the best positioning of this office going forward,” White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks told ABC News in a statement. “We want the input of the various agencies to understand the assets they have so that we make this office additive, not redundant.”