White House: Trump Won’t Pardon Arpaio At Arizona Rally Tuesday

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said President Donald Trump will not discuss or act “today” on the possibility of pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

“There will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any point today,” Sanders told pool reporters on Air Force One.

Trump last week said he was “seriously” considering pardoning Arpaio, who was convicted in July of criminal contempt of court.

Arpaio on Monday said he had no idea whether Trump would act on that consideration.

“So what’s the scoop? Will he pardon me?” Arpaio said to NBC News. “Who knows, I don’t know.”

Trump is scheduled to host a reelection campaign rally for himself in Phoenix, Arizona, late Tuesday evening, but Arpaio told CNN he had not been invited.