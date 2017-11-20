TPM Livewire

White House Makes Reporters Give Thanks Before Asking Briefing Questions

PIN-IT
Oliver Contreras/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published November 20, 2017 3:41 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday told reporters that before they could ask her a question, they would have to list things for which they are thankful.

“This will be our last press briefing before the Thanksgiving holiday in this room,” Sanders said at the start of the daily briefing. “So I want to share a few things that I’m thankful for and I think it would be nice for you guys to do so as well before asking your questions.”

Sanders said it is “no secret” that she is “clearly very thankful” for the White House press corps, as well as her family, faith, first responders, members of the U.S. military and “the incredible privilege of serving this president and the American people.”

“So this is how it’s going to work today, since I’m here and I get to call on you,” she said. “If you want to ask a question, I think it’s only fair, since I’ve shared what I’m thankful for, that you start off with what you’re thankful for. So anybody want to be first on what they’re thankful for?”

Sanders called on American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan first.

“I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for my children. I’m thankful for 20 years in this job,” Ryan said. “I’m thankful to be able to talk to and question you every single day.”

“I feel the gratefulness there,” Sanders replied.

“Now my question,” Ryan pressed on. “I hope you felt the passion of my thankfulness.”

Later in the briefing, another reporter offered, “I’m very thankful for you calling on me regularly.”

“I am thankful for the First Amendment,” ABC News’ Cecilia Vega added before her question.

“Ooh, yes! We’re thankful for that,” a different reporter chimed in.

Some reporters not in the Brady briefing room also made contributions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

White House Makes Reporters Give Thanks Before Asking Briefing Questions 10 seconds ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday told reporters that before they...

Graham: If You Can’t Go To The Mall In AL, Maybe You Shouldn’t Go To Senate 41 minutes ago

Calling Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore “a terrible nominee” for the GOP, Sen....

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers Press Briefing At 3 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on-camera press...

Tillerson Says Transgender People Should Not Be Discriminated Against about 3 hours ago

In a statement marking Transgender Day of Remembrance Monday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson...

Report: McMaster Called Trump 'Dope' With The Smarts Of A 'Kindergartner' about 3 hours ago

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster was unsparingly critical of President Donald Trump at a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.