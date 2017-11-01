TPM Livewire

WH: ‘Disgusting And Absurd To Suggest’ That Anyone In Admin Supports Slavery

PIN-IT
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published November 1, 2017 4:05 pm

On Tuesday, as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders walked out of the press briefing room amid shouted questions from reporters, one ignored inquiry stood out above the rest.

“Does this administration think that slavery was wrong?”

The question came from April Ryan, a CNN political analyst and White House correspondent for the American Urban Radio Networks. Her question stemmed from comments the White House chief of staff made earlier this week, claiming the Civil War started because of a lack of an ability to come to a comprise. Those remarks from retired Gen. John Kelly ignored the fact that the Civil War began because the North and the South couldn’t come to an agreement on slavery.

Ryan tried to ask the question again on Wednesday, which led to a contentious back-and-forth with Sanders. Ryan initially asked what the White House thinks is the definition of compromise as it relates to slavery and the Civil War.

“Look, I’m not going to get in and relitigate the Civil War. Like I told you yesterday, I think I’ve addressed the concerns that a lot of people had and the questions that you had and I’m not going to relitigate history here.”

Ryan pressed again: “But my question was still lingering when you left, so I’m going to ask the question again,” she said. Sanders cut her off, telling her to not ask it in a way that “you’re apparently accusing me of being.”

Ryan asked, flat out, whether the President and administration believes slavery is wrong. Sanders rolled her eyes.

“And before you answer,” Ryan said. “Mary Frances Berry, historian, said in 1860 there was a compromise. The compromise was to have southern states keep slavery, but the Confederacy fired on Fort Sumter that caused the Civil War and because of the Civil War, what happened, the North won—.”

Sanders cut her off.

“I think it’s disgusting and absurd to suggest that anyone inside of this building would support slavery,” she said, moving on to another reporter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH: ‘Disgusting And Absurd To Suggest’ That Anyone In Admin Supports Slavery 9 seconds ago

On Tuesday, as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders walked out of the...

Grassley: Clovis' Testimony Could Be Delayed After Papadopoulos Emails 19 minutes ago

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday said scheduled...

WH: 'The President Has Not Blamed Sen. Schumer' For NYC Terrorist Attack 21 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump...

Gitmo Attorneys: 'Only Reason' Trump Wants Suspect There Is Muslim Faith 50 minutes ago

A non-profit legal advocacy group with a long history of defending Guantanamo Bay detainees...

WATCH LIVE: White House Holds Press Briefing At 3 PM ET about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.