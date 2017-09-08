TPM Livewire

WH: There Was ‘Not A Meeting’ Between Trump And New Russian Ambassador

PIN-IT
Russia's Deputy Minister of Defense, Anatoly Antonov, delivers his speech about "Pursuing Common Security Objectives" at the 15th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-la Dialogue, or IISS, Asia Security Summit on Sunday, June 5, 2016, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Wong Maye-E/AP
By Published September 8, 2017 6:01 pm

The White House late Friday swatted down claims made by Russia’s new ambassador to the U.S. that he had held a “warm and friendly” introductory meeting with President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

“There was not a meeting,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an email to TPM. “He was here for a credentialing ceremony with 12 other new ambassadors and their spouses.”

Anatoly Antonov was far more loquacious in his comments to the Russian press, characterizing the initial meeting as chummy.

“The atmosphere was good, constructive and friendly,” Antonov said, as quoted by TASS. “President Trump met me cordially. We agree with his staff members to continue our contacts.”

This initial face-to-face comes at a moment of escalating tensions in U.S.-Russia relations. Just last week, the Trump administration ordered the closure of Russian trade missions in Washington and New York, as well as the Russian consulate in San Francisco, where the fire department found staff burning unidentified items in the fireplace on an unseasonably warm August day. This move follows Russia’s expulsion of hundreds of U.S. diplomatic staff earlier in the summer.

In his remarks to Russian press, Antonov, the country’s former deputy defense minister, said he hoped to see a thawing in relations between the two nations.

Antonov assumed his post in late August, taking over for Sergei Kislyak, who served a nine-year term. Kislyak’s election-year meetings with several current and former members of Trump’s administration are part of the ongoing congressional and federal investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH: There Was 'Not A Meeting' Between Trump And New Russian Ambassador about 5 hours ago

The White House late Friday swatted down claims made by Russia's new ambassador to the U.S. that...

Eric Bolling Out At Fox News After Harassment Allegations about 6 hours ago

“Fox News Specialists” co-host Eric Bolling has left the network a month after he...

Fox Business' Charles Payne To Return Two Months After Harassment Probe about 7 hours ago

Fox Business host Charles Payne will return to the airwaves two months after an...

House GOPers Say They Accidentally Signed Brief Opposing Gerrymandering about 8 hours ago

Two House Republicans from North Carolina who signed on to a brief urging the...

Sanders On Trump Siding With Dems: ‘Bipartisan’ Efforts Will ‘Continue’ about 8 hours ago

After President Donald Trump shocked his own party and sided with Democrats on their...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.