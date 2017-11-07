TPM Livewire

Trump Admin Officials To Meet With Senate Dems About Tax Cuts Tuesday

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite
By Published November 7, 2017 8:45 am

Two top Trump administration officials will head to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with a group of Senate Democrats about the Republican tax cut plan, according to reports from the Washington Post and CNN.

Marc Short, the White House director of legislative affairs, and Gary Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, will discuss potential changes to the Republican tax plan, unnamed people familiar with the meeting told the Washington Post. Short confirmed the meeting to CNN.

He told CNN that Tuesday’s meeting is not the first time the White House has reached out to Democrats about tax reform. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) organized the meeting, both CNN and the Washington Post reported.

At least eight Democrats will attend the meeting, including Manchin and several moderate Democrats up for re-election next year, according to the Washington Post. Sens. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Jon Tester (D-MT), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Thomas R. Carper (D-DE) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will attend the meeting, per the Post.

House Republican leaders unveiled their tax cut legislation last week, and some Republicans in blue states have already balked at a provision that would repeal a deduction for people who live in states with high local taxes, such as New York and California.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Retirement Alert: NJ Rep. LoBiondo Driven Out By 'Political Polarization' about 1 hours ago

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ) announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to the...

Report: TX Shooter Escaped From Mental Health Center, Snuck Guns Onto Base about 4 hours ago

The man accused of shooting and killing 26 people at a church in Sutherland...

GOP Rep. McSally Reportedly Tells Colleagues She'll Run To Replace Flake about 4 hours ago

Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) told the other lawmakers of the Arizona congressional delegation that...

GOPer On Tax Cuts: Donors Are Saying ‘Get It Done Or Don’t Ever Call Me Again' about 5 hours ago

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) got points for honesty Tuesday while advocating for Republicans’ tax...

Trump Reportedly Made Top Aide Fetch Him McDonald's Instead Of WH Burger about 6 hours ago

President Donald Trump has brought his love of fast food into the White House....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.