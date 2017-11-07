Trump Admin Officials To Meet With Senate Dems About Tax Cuts Tuesday

Two top Trump administration officials will head to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with a group of Senate Democrats about the Republican tax cut plan, according to reports from the Washington Post and CNN.

Marc Short, the White House director of legislative affairs, and Gary Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, will discuss potential changes to the Republican tax plan, unnamed people familiar with the meeting told the Washington Post. Short confirmed the meeting to CNN.

He told CNN that Tuesday’s meeting is not the first time the White House has reached out to Democrats about tax reform. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) organized the meeting, both CNN and the Washington Post reported.

At least eight Democrats will attend the meeting, including Manchin and several moderate Democrats up for re-election next year, according to the Washington Post. Sens. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Jon Tester (D-MT), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Thomas R. Carper (D-DE) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will attend the meeting, per the Post.

House Republican leaders unveiled their tax cut legislation last week, and some Republicans in blue states have already balked at a provision that would repeal a deduction for people who live in states with high local taxes, such as New York and California.