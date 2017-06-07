TPM Livewire

White House: Timing Of Released Comey Testimony Is ‘A Little Bit Interesting’

PIN-IT
Cheriss May/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published June 7, 2017 4:03 pm

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday appeared to question the timing of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s decision to release fired FBI Director James Comey’s prepared opening statement nearly 20 hours ahead of his scheduled testimony.

“I did find the timing of the release a little bit interesting,” Sanders told reporters on Air Force One, according to a travel pool report.

She cited testimony earlier Wednesday by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats when pressed to explain: “I just thought it was interesting after the testimony from this morning.”

According to Comey’s prepared testimony, he will confirm news reports that Trump asked him to swear “loyalty” and to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Sanders said she is “not aware” whether President Donald Trump has reviewed “any of the specific details” of Comey’s prepared statement, and did not say whether the White House disputes any part of Comey’s account.

“I think they’re reviewing that now. Keeping us posted,” she said. “It was just released a few minutes ago.”

Asked whether Trump still stands by his contradicted claims that he did not ask Comey for a loyalty pledge or to drop the investigation into Flynn, Sanders referred specific questions to Trump’s outside counsel, but said she “can’t imagine the President not standing by his own statement.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ryan's Spin: Nothing We Haven't Heard Before In Comey's Released Testimony about 3 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday tried to play down fired FBI Director James Comey’s...

Trump Lawyer Says President 'Totally Vindicated' By Comey Testimony about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on Wednesday responded to fired FBI Director James Comey’s...

RNC Tries To Spin Comey Testimony: This Proves Trump Right! about 5 hours ago

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday tried to spin fired FBI Director James Comey’s prepared remarks...

For Second Day, White House Won't Say Sessions Has Trump's Confidence about 5 hours ago

The White House on Wednesday refused again to say whether the attorney general had...

White House: Timing Of Released Comey Testimony Is 'A Little Bit Interesting' about 5 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday appeared to question the timing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.