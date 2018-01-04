White House Welcomes ‘Special Guest’ To The Briefing Room (VIDEO)

The White House on Thursday welcomed a “special guest” to the briefing podium: a video recording of President Donald Trump.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders opened the briefing by responding to news that the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday passed 25,000 for the first time.

“The President’s economic agenda of lower taxes, less regulation and more opportunity for all is already paying off,” she said. “With that in mind, we have a message from a special guest that I’d like to share with you that I’ll ask you to tune into the screens and then I’ll continue from there.”

“Thank you for being with us today,” Trump said in what appeared to be a video recording played on two large screens in the briefing room.

He did not take questions.