WH Blames ‘Negative Coverage’ For Trump’s Rock-Bottom Approval Ratings

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the news briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, about the mass shooting in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published December 19, 2017 3:01 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday blamed the media’s focus on “negative coverage” for President Donald Trump’s poor approval rating, which is at a historic low for the December of a President’s first term.

“While the President and this administration has been very focused on how we can better help the American people, I think oftentimes the media is focused on other things,” Sanders said at her daily briefing.

She claimed that “90 percent of the coverage” about Trump “is negative” and claimed the media is “certainly not talking about the growing economy, certainly not talking about the crushing of ISIS, not talking about the creation of jobs.”

“If people were focused a lot more on those things in the media, I think that his numbers would be a lot higher,” Sanders said. “We anticipate that they’re going to go up as more and more of these things continue to happen.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

