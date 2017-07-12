TPM Livewire

Watchdog Group Sues Trump Campaign, Roger Stone Over Wikileaks Email Dump

PA Wire/PA Images
By Published July 12, 2017 6:03 pm

United to Protect Democracy, a nonprofit watchdog group, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s campaign and longtime Trump ally Roger Stone in connection with Wikileaks’ publication of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee.

Ian Bassin, the group’s executive director, said in a statement that “in the hacking and distribution of Americans’ private information during the 2016 election, there were real victims.”

“These plaintiffs are using the law and the American civil justice system the way it was intended: to vindicate important rights and values, such as the right to privacy and the right to participate in the political process; and to deter others who might consider colluding with a foreign government for political gain,” Bassin said.

In the lawsuit, former DNC staffer Scott Comer and DNC donors Roy Cockrum and Eric Schoenberg accused Stone and the Trump campaign of entering “into an agreement with other parties, including agents of Russia and WikiLeaks, to have information stolen from the DNC publicly disseminated” to aid Trump’s campaign.

Read the full complaint below:

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City.
