TPM Livewire

WATCH: Virginia Dem Hopeful Releases Super Awkward ‘Top Gun’ Campaign Vid

PIN-IT
By Published September 19, 2017 8:49 am

Democrat Dan Helmer is vying to unseat Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District – and the widely unknown Democratic hopeful made some waves this week, but not for the right reason.

In a recently released campaign video, Helmer, a U.S. Army veteran, performed a parody of the the bar scene in “Top Gun” where Maverick sings “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” to Charlie.

In Helmer’s incredibly awkward rendition, he sings “You’ve Lost That Centrist Feelin’” to a woman who is supposed to be Comstock.

The Washington Post has already dubbed it “cringe-worthy,” and Slate has decided it’s “the worst ad of the 2018 elections.”

But Twitter can’t agree on whether it’s horrible or genius.

See for yourself below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WATCH: Virginia Dem Hopeful Releases Super Awkward ‘Top Gun’ Campaign Vid 23 minutes ago

Democrat Dan Helmer is vying to unseat Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia’s 10th...

New York GOP Rep. Skeptical Of Last-Ditch Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill 23 minutes ago

Rep. Pete King (R-NY) voted for the House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare,...

Reports: Trump Jr., Kellyanne Conway No Longer Under Secret Service Protection about 1 hours ago

The President’s oldest son and one of his counselors are no longer being protected...

NYT: Mueller's Team Told Manafort To Expect An Indictment about 2 hours ago

After FBI agents raided Paul Manafort's Alexandria, Virginia, home in July, special counsel Robert Mueller's...

Manafort Reportedly Wiretapped By US Government Before And After Election about 2 hours ago

Paul Manafort, former campaign chair for President Donald Trump, was wiretapped by United States...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.