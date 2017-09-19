WATCH: Virginia Dem Hopeful Releases Super Awkward ‘Top Gun’ Campaign Vid

Democrat Dan Helmer is vying to unseat Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District – and the widely unknown Democratic hopeful made some waves this week, but not for the right reason.

In a recently released campaign video, Helmer, a U.S. Army veteran, performed a parody of the the bar scene in “Top Gun” where Maverick sings “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” to Charlie.

In Helmer’s incredibly awkward rendition, he sings “You’ve Lost That Centrist Feelin’” to a woman who is supposed to be Comstock.

The Washington Post has already dubbed it “cringe-worthy,” and Slate has decided it’s “the worst ad of the 2018 elections.”

But Twitter can’t agree on whether it’s horrible or genius.

I've seen a lot of campaign ads. A lot. This might be the worst I've ever seen. https://t.co/gnqaKf5Aj0 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 18, 2017

I don't know who this Dan Helmer fellow is, but I hope he loses by two billion votes https://t.co/QqqWCw9Hel — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 18, 2017

From a PR view this ad is pretty awesome. Nobody had heard of Dan Helmer before today. — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) September 18, 2017

That Dan Helmer ad has succeeded in its mission of informing Twitter that a vet named Dan Helmer is running against a vulnerable GOP rep — Will Rahn (@willrahn) September 18, 2017

See for yourself below: