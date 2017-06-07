WATCH LIVE: Senate To Grill Intel Chiefs On Trump Interference At 10 A.M. ET

The Senate Intelligence Committee will hear Wednesday morning from four of the men at heart of the government’s response to Russian meddling in the 2016 election, possible collusion with the Trump campaign, and the administration’s alleged efforts to derail the inquiry.

Though the official purpose of the hearing with Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, NSA Director Michael Rogers, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, senators plan to question the men about a wave of shocking recent reports, including Tuesday night’s allegation that President Trump asked Coats to intervene with the FBI to get it to back off its investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Watch live below: