WATCH LIVE: Senate To Grill Intel Chiefs On Trump Interference At 10 A.M. ET

Jeff Malet Photography
By Published June 7, 2017 9:45 am

The Senate Intelligence Committee will hear Wednesday morning from four of the men at heart of the government’s response to Russian meddling in the 2016 election, possible collusion with the Trump campaign, and the administration’s alleged efforts to derail the inquiry.

Though the official purpose of the hearing with Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, NSA Director Michael Rogers, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, senators plan to question the men about a wave of shocking recent reports, including Tuesday night’s allegation that President Trump asked Coats to intervene with the FBI to get it to back off its investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Watch live below:

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
