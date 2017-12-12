TPM Livewire

WaPo Reporters Barred From Roy Moore Election Night Event

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Fairhope Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Published December 12, 2017 7:59 pm

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday barred Washington Post reporters from his election night event, the paper confirmed to TPM. 

“We were denied credentials and when our reporters asked to enter they were told no,” Post spokesperson Kristine Coratti told TPM in an email.

The Associated Press reported that a spokesperson for Moore, Hannah Ford, “confirmed the newspaper is not being granted press credentials.”

“The campaign told the newspaper it had reviewed its request and was denying them,” AP reported.

The Post was the first to report on accusations of sexual misconduct against Moore: On Nov. 9, the Post reported that Moore had allegedly initiated sexual contact with then-14-year-old Leigh Corfman when he was an assistant district attorney, among other allegations. Multiple accusers came forward against Moore following that report.

This post has been updated.

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

