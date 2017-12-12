WaPo Reporters Barred From Roy Moore Election Night Event

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday barred Washington Post reporters from his election night event, the paper confirmed to TPM.

“We were denied credentials and when our reporters asked to enter they were told no,” Post spokesperson Kristine Coratti told TPM in an email.

The Associated Press reported that a spokesperson for Moore, Hannah Ford, “confirmed the newspaper is not being granted press credentials.”

“The campaign told the newspaper it had reviewed its request and was denying them,” AP reported.

The Post was the first to report on accusations of sexual misconduct against Moore: On Nov. 9, the Post reported that Moore had allegedly initiated sexual contact with then-14-year-old Leigh Corfman when he was an assistant district attorney, among other allegations. Multiple accusers came forward against Moore following that report.

Roy Moore’s party is underway in downtown Montgomery… pic.twitter.com/H9kB9CUoqO — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) December 13, 2017

