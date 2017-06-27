Warren: The Next Step For Dems Is Single-Payer Health Care

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says Democrats should campaign on a single-payer health care plan in 2018 and 2020.

She said former President Barack Obama tried to use a more conservative model when writing the Affordable Care Act, but she told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday that Democrats should push for a health care plan similar to Canada and the United Kingdom.

“Now it’s time for the next step. And the next step is single payer,” she said, adding that the key to Democratic wins is adopting a more “progressive” approach.

“The progressive agenda is America’s agenda. It’s not like we’re trying to sell stuff that people don’t want,” she said. “It’s that we haven’t gotten up there and been as clear about our values as we should be, or as clear and concrete about how we’re going to get there.”

Warren’s comments come as Senate Democrats fight to defend Obamacare against repeal this week, while Republicans push for a vote on their health care plan. At least four GOP senators have indicated they may vote against the Republican plan, which could leave 22 million people uninsured, according to the Congressional Budget Office’s score on the bill.