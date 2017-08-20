TPM Livewire

WaPo: White House To Disband Federal Climate Change Advisory Panel

President Donald Trump’s administration decided to disband a federal advisory committee on climate change, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration acting administrator Ben Friedman  on Friday informed the chair of the Advisory Committee for the Sustained National Climate Assessment that the NOAA will not renew the panel’s charter, which expires Sunday, according to the Washington Post.

The committee is the federal advisory panel for the National Climate Assessment, according to the Washington Post, and “was established to help translate findings from the National Climate Assessment into concrete guidance.”

Richard Moss, the panel’s chair, warned against disbanding the committee.

“It doesn’t seem to be the best course of action,” he told the Washington Post. “We’re going to be running huge risks here and possibly end up hurting the next generation’s economic prospects.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
