WaPo: Trump Putting Together Legal Team To Guide Him Throughout Russia Probe

President Donald Trump is lawyering up, according to a report published Monday by the Washington Post.

Trump and his advisers are “moving rapidly” to secure outside counsel to guide the President through ongoing investigations into possible collusion between members of his campaign and Russian officials, the Washington Post reported, citing four unnamed sources briefed on the discussions.

The administration has put together a list of finalists, according to the report, including Marc E. Kasowitz, Robert J. Giuffra Jr., Reid H. Weingarten and Theodore B. Olson.

Kasowitz has defended Trump in the past, and wrote a letter during Trump’s campaign last year demanding a retraction and apology from the New York Times for publishing a report that Trump groped women years earlier.

Weingarten is a high-profile D.C. defense attorney who represented former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-IL) against charges related to Jackson’s misuse of hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds.

Two unnamed sources “close to the search” told the Washington Post that Trump wants a team of lawyers to represent him rather than a single attorney.

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for concept.