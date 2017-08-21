TPM Livewire

WaPo: GOP Groups Have Spent $1.3 Million At Trump Properties In 2017

Published August 21, 2017 9:31 am

The Republican National Committee, Republican Governors Association, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and at least 25 other congressional campaigns have spent a collective $1.3 million this year at Trump entities, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

The most popular Trump-owned location for Republican fundraising has been the President’s new hotel in Washington, D.C., where about 300 Trump supporters paid $35,000 each to attend an RNC event in late June.

Eighteen other political committees have rented out space at the D.C. hotel so far this year, including the Trump campaign, which has spent nearly $15,000 for lodging there in 2017.

Other GOP lawmakers whose campaign committees have rented out space at the Washington Trump hotel include Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Rep. Bill Shuster (R-PA) and Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
