Walmart Apologizes For ‘Terrible’ ‘Own The School Year’ Sign Above Guns

Walmart apologized Wednesday after photos surfaced on social media of a gun rack at one of its stores topped with a sign that read: “Own the school year like a hero.”

Images of the gun rack began appearing on Twitter early Wednesday morning. Walmart confirmed in responses to the images that the incident took place at store #1341, in Evansville, Indiana.

Walmart said the sign — the placement of which recalled numerous deadly school shootings — was taken down. “This sign had no business there and was taken down as soon as we were alerted,” the company tweeted.

Yes, this is terrible, Jordan. This sign had no business there and was taken down as soon as we were alerted. We are very sorry. -Dean — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Representatives of the Evansville location referred TPM to Walmart’s corporate communications line, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.