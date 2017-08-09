TPM Livewire

Walmart Apologizes For ‘Terrible’ ‘Own The School Year’ Sign Above Guns

PIN-IT
Seth Perlman/AP
By Published August 9, 2017 5:03 pm

Walmart apologized Wednesday after photos surfaced on social media of a gun rack at one of its stores topped with a sign that read: “Own the school year like a hero.”

Images of the gun rack began appearing on Twitter early Wednesday morning. Walmart confirmed in responses to the images that the incident took place at store #1341, in Evansville, Indiana.

Walmart said the sign — the placement of which recalled numerous deadly school shootings — was taken down. “This sign had no business there and was taken down as soon as we were alerted,” the company tweeted.

Representatives of the Evansville location referred TPM to Walmart’s corporate communications line, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Walmart Apologizes For 'Terrible' 'Own The School Year' Sign Above Guns 8 minutes ago

Walmart apologized Wednesday after photos surfaced on social media of a gun rack at...

Sanders: White House Briefings Likely To Remain On Camera 'For Now' 16 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said last week that cameras will likely be...

Trump Lashes Out At McConnell Over 'Excessive Expectations' Comments about 2 hours ago

After issuing fiery comments and tweets in response to reports on North Korea advancing...

Mattis Warns N. Korea: Actions Could Lead To 'Destruction Of Its People' about 4 hours ago

Defense Secretary James Mattis issued an aggressive warning to North Korea following President Donald...

Ron Johnson: McCain’s Brain Tumor ‘Might Have Factored In’ To His No Vote about 5 hours ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) thinks Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) recently diagnosed brain cancer and the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.