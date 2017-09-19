Jarring Videos Show Destruction Wrought By Quake In Central Mexico

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 55 people, according to The Associated Press. It came less than two weeks after the country’s southern region suffered another quake that killed at least 90 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered near the town of Raboso in Puebla state, located about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Videos taken during the tremor show buildings collapsing into dust in parts of Mexico City and surrounding areas. Thousands fled buildings and poured onto the streets as the quake hit the region.

Aquí el momento donde un edificio, al parecer en la Colonia Roma colapsa. pic.twitter.com/rAYKX0lJjm — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017

#SismoMexico Los edificios de ciudad de México se estremecieron durante el macrosismo de este martes pic.twitter.com/pNs1heeLQv — Joel Sampayo Climaco (@joelsampayoc) September 19, 2017

From homes to businesses, the powerful earthquake also caused panic indoors as buildings shook violently:

WATCH: Video shows shaking lights and restaurant tables in Mexico City as 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area (Via rramos1032/IG) pic.twitter.com/VEZiCRN0N7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017

Así padecieron algunos habitantes de la #CDMX el temblor de 7.1 de magnitud. pic.twitter.com/oQpDeB7dJ7 — ELNORTE.COM (@elnorte) September 19, 2017

Terrifying video from inside the @Milenio newsroom during the earthquake in Mexico. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/OplWRF4hBp — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) September 19, 2017

The power of the quake could even be felt in the water:

Oh my gosh! Gritó una turista cuando el #sismo agitó la trajinera en la que cruzaba Xochimilco pic.twitter.com/Tr8eh6PJIr — CIUDAD (@reformaciudad) September 19, 2017

After dust from collapsed buildings began settling, stunned onlookers surveyed the rubble left behind:

Reportan daños en la Carretera México – Cuernavaca tras el sismo en #CDMX pic.twitter.com/FeP98StRrE — ELNORTE.COM (@elnorte) September 19, 2017

En la Colonia Juárez hay fuertes daños en algunos de los edificios. #temblor pic.twitter.com/o1OL7Y4leG — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017

Tuesday’s quake occurred on the anniversary of a deadly, 8.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico City in 1985. Much of the capital is built on former lakebed, which means that the soil can amplify the effects of earthquakes centered hundreds of miles away.