TPM Livewire

Jarring Videos Show Destruction Wrought By Quake In Central Mexico

PIN-IT
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
By and Published September 19, 2017 5:25 pm

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 55 people, according to The Associated Press. It came less than two weeks after the country’s southern region suffered another quake that killed at least 90 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered near the town of Raboso in Puebla state, located about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Videos taken during the tremor show buildings collapsing into dust in parts of Mexico City and surrounding areas. Thousands fled buildings and poured onto the streets as the quake hit the region.

From homes to businesses, the powerful earthquake also caused panic indoors as buildings shook violently:

The power of the quake could even be felt in the water:

After dust from collapsed buildings began settling, stunned onlookers surveyed the rubble left behind:

Tuesday’s quake occurred on the anniversary of a deadly, 8.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico City in 1985. Much of the capital is built on former lakebed, which means that the soil can amplify the effects of earthquakes centered hundreds of miles away.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Trump Using RNC, Campaign Funds For Russia Probe Legal Bills 7 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is using funds donated to his re-election campaign and the Republican...

Jarring Videos Show Destruction Wrought By Quake In Central Mexico 35 minutes ago

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 55 people,...

Moore Reportedly Claimed Endorsement From Deceased Conservative Activist 35 minutes ago

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore reportedly listed the deceased conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly...

3 Democratic Congressmen Arrested At Trump Tower DREAM Act Demonstration about 2 hours ago

Three Democratic congressmen were arrested Tuesday in front of Trump Tower during a rally...

Key Governors Come Out Against Senate's Latest Obamacare Repeal Bill about 4 hours ago

As Senate Republicans push full steam ahead on their final attempt to repeal Obamacare,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.