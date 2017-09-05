TPM Livewire

US Catholic Bishops Group Condemns Trump’s Termination Of DACA Program

Patrick Semansky/AP
By Published September 5, 2017 1:21 pm

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Tuesday condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program granting legal protection to undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.

The group’s president Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, vice president Archbishop José H. Gomez and chairmen issued a statement calling Trump’s decision to end the program “reprehensible.”

“These youth entered the U.S. as minors and often know America as their only home,” they wrote. “Now, after months of anxiety and fear about their futures, these brave young people face deportation. This decision is unacceptable and does not reflect who we are as Americans.”

They called the decision “a step back from the progress that we need to make as a country.”

“Today’s actions represent a heartbreaking moment in our history that shows the absence of mercy and good will, and a short-sighted vision for the future,” they said. “We strongly urge Congress to act and immediately resume work toward a legislative solution. We pledge our support to work on finding an expeditious means of protection for DACA youth.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
