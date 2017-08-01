TPM Livewire

Report: Prankster Tricked Several White House Officials With Fake Emails

Andrew Harnik/AP
A prankster in the United Kingdom tricked several Trump administration officials with emails pretending to be other White House officials or Trump family members, CNN reported Monday night.

White House officials told CNN that they are looking into the matter.

“We take all cyber related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN.

In one incident, the prankster pretended to be Jared Kushner in an email to Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert (pictured above), inviting him to a “soirée,” according to CNN. In response, Bossert gave the fake Kushner his personal email address, per CNN.

The prankster also emailed since-ousted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci after Reince Priebus was fired as chief of staff, per CNN. The prankster pretended to be Priebus and told Scaramucci that the way he was ousted was hurtful,” CNN reported. Scaramucci then exchanged several emails with the fake Priebus, telling him, “You know what you did,” according to the CNN report.

It does not appear that the White House officials fooled by the prankster clicked on any links that would have made their accounts vulnerable, according to CNN.

Read CNN’s entire report here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
