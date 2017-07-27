TPM Livewire

Bucking His Boss, Trump’s New Lawyer Says He Thinks ‘Very Highly’ Of Mueller

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published July 27, 2017 9:39 am

President Donald Trump’s new lawyer praised special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday.

“I have a very respectful and professional relationship with Bob Mueller. I think very highly of him,” Ty Cobb told Politico. Cobb will begin working on Monday as part of the White House legal team responding to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Politico noted.

Cobb’s praise for Mueller is strikingly different from the open antagonism shown by many White House staff. President Donald Trump has raged at recent days at his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, whose recusal from everything Russia- and campaign-related paved the way for Mueller’s appointment.

Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager and now an informal adviser to the President, relayed those sentiments on ABC News Wednesday: “The President has a legal authority to fire Robert Mueller if he wants to,” he said. “Now, Robert Mueller reports to [deputy attorney general] Rod Rosenstein, but Rod Rosenstein could also be terminated. The Constitution is very clear: The President, as the chief law executive officer of this country, has the ability to hire and fire executives who work for him.”

Cobb told Politico he would “provide background willingly when appropriate,” referring to the practice of relaying contextual information to the press without being named as a source for it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bucking His Boss, Trump's New Lawyer Says He Thinks 'Very Highly' Of Mueller 11 seconds ago

President Donald Trump’s new lawyer praised special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday. “I have...

Pence Defends AG Attacks : You ‘Always Know Where You Stand’ With Trump 28 minutes ago

As GOP members of Congress launch a unified defense of the attorney general after the...

Two Spending Bill Amendments To Cut CBO Budget Fail In House about 2 hours ago

The House voted down two spending bill amendments Wednesday night that would have cut...

Bipartisan Group Of Governors Warns Senate Against 'Skinny Repeal' about 3 hours ago

A bipartisan group of ten governors, including four Republicans, on Wednesday sent a letter...

Scaramucci Compares O'Care Repeal Effort To Lincoln's Abolition Of Slavery about 15 hours ago

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday night compared Republican lawmakers' ongoing efforts...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.