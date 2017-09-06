Trump Lawyer: ‘More Adults In The Room Will Be Better’ When It Comes To POTUS

President Donald Trump’s special counsel Ty Cobb on Tuesday argued in a private email exchange that when it comes to his boss, the “more adults in the room,” the better, Business Insider reported.

Business Insider reported, citing a private email exchange provided by Washington ramen restauranteur Jeff Jetton, that Cobb made the remark Tuesday night in reply to an “obscenity-laden” email Jetton sent him.

“How are you sleeping at night? You’re a monster,” Jetton wrote to Cobb, according to the report.

“Like a baby,” Cobb replied from his official White House email address.

The exchange became more contentious, according to Business Insider, and Cobb called Jetton “deranged impotent and unimportant” and told him to “enjoy talking to the Secret Service.”

Jetton, who owns ramen restaurant Toki Underground, has involved himself in the investigation into potential collusion between members of Trump’s campaign and Russia as a citizen investigator and part-time troll. He interviewed former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, as well as one of the reported sources for a largely unsubstantiated dossier alleging ties between Trump and Russia, and (according to Business Insider) once wrote to Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen to offer fashion advice.

“I walked away from $4 million annually to do this, had to sell my entire retirement account for major capital losses and lost a s—load to try to protect the third pillar of democracy,” Cobb said, according to the report.

When Jetton asked him to justify working for Trump, Cobb said he could “say assertively [that] more adults in the room will be better. Me and Kelly among others,” apparently referring to White House chief of staff John Kelly.

“Got to go,” he later signed off, as quoted in the report. “Best, Ty.”

Cobb on Saturday sent Business Insider reporter Natasha Bertrand a similarly informal response, also from his White House email address: