Four Days After Deadly Charlottesville Rally, Trump Has Yet To Call Mayor

Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress
By Published August 16, 2017 4:17 pm

Four days after the deadly violence at a white supremacist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, the city’s mayor has yet to receive a call from President Trump, according to a report.

“He was supposed to call me on Saturday,” Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer told VICE News. “I heard word from an aide right when it was happening, and I didn’t hear from him. They said, ‘Do you want to talk to him?’ And I said, ‘I’d be happy to.’”

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

On Monday, Signer said he is “kind of finished talking about the President” for not taking a harder stance against hate groups following the attack at a rally where a self-proclaimed white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of counter protestors, leaving three dead and dozens injured.

Signer also slammed the President on Sunday for what he called the Trump campaign’s “intentional courting” of white supremacist groups.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
