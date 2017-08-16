Four Days After Deadly Charlottesville Rally, Trump Has Yet To Call Mayor

Four days after the deadly violence at a white supremacist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, the city’s mayor has yet to receive a call from President Trump, according to a report.

“He was supposed to call me on Saturday,” Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer told VICE News. “I heard word from an aide right when it was happening, and I didn’t hear from him. They said, ‘Do you want to talk to him?’ And I said, ‘I’d be happy to.’”

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

On Monday, Signer said he is “kind of finished talking about the President” for not taking a harder stance against hate groups following the attack at a rally where a self-proclaimed white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of counter protestors, leaving three dead and dozens injured.

Signer also slammed the President on Sunday for what he called the Trump campaign’s “intentional courting” of white supremacist groups.