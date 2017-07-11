TPM Livewire

Trump’s Bogus ‘Election Integrity’ Panel Suspends Request For Voter Data

Charlie Riedel/AP
President Donald Trump’s sketchy “election integrity” commission on Monday suspended its request for states to submit sensitive voter data in response to a lawsuit filed by a privacy advocacy group.

The panel’s vice chair Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) announced in a court filing that the commission “sent the states a follow-up communication requesting the states not submit any data” until a judge rules on the Electronic Privacy Information Center’s (EPIC) lawsuit against the panel’s original request for voter data.

In its lawsuit, EPIC called the commission’s request for voters’ personal information — including partial Social Security numbers — “both without precedent and crazy.”

The privacy advocacy group requested a temporary injunction against the commission’s data collection activities and accused the commission of violating the E-Government Act of 2002 by not completing a publicly available privacy impact assessment before collecting voter information.

Esme Cribb
