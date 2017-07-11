Trump’s Bogus ‘Election Integrity’ Panel Suspends Request For Voter Data

President Donald Trump’s sketchy “election integrity” commission on Monday suspended its request for states to submit sensitive voter data in response to a lawsuit filed by a privacy advocacy group.

The panel’s vice chair Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) announced in a court filing that the commission “sent the states a follow-up communication requesting the states not submit any data” until a judge rules on the Electronic Privacy Information Center’s (EPIC) lawsuit against the panel’s original request for voter data.

In its lawsuit, EPIC called the commission’s request for voters’ personal information — including partial Social Security numbers — “both without precedent and crazy.”

The privacy advocacy group requested a temporary injunction against the commission’s data collection activities and accused the commission of violating the E-Government Act of 2002 by not completing a publicly available privacy impact assessment before collecting voter information.