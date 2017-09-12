TPM Livewire

WATCH: Trump’s Voter Fraud Commission Meets For Second Time

PIN-IT
By Published September 12, 2017 10:11 am

President Trump’s voter fraud commission holds its second meeting Tuesday, with members meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire to discuss “Historical Election Turnout,” “Election Integrity Issues” and “Public Confidence,” according to an agenda for the meeting posted last week.

It is being vice-chaired by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), an immigration hardliner known for pushing restrictive voting laws. The commission’s chair, Vice President Mike Pence, is not expected to attend.

The commission, which civil rights groups fear is going to be used as a pretext to push aggressive voter purges or restrictive laws, was off to a bumpy start by the time it held its first meeting in July and things have not gotten smoother since.

It faces a number of lawsuits and the political pressure, particularly on the handful of Democrats serving on the commission, is ramping up. Democrats in New Hampshire are calling for the state’s Secretary of State, Bill Gardner (D) (pictured above), the host of Tuesday’s meeting, to step down from the commission, particularly after Kobach and other commission members claimed — using a wildly misleading interpretation of recently released data — that illegal voting may have swayed the presidential and Senate elections in the Granite State last year.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Watch below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WATCH: Trump's Voter Fraud Commission Meets For Second Time 6 seconds ago

President Trump's voter fraud commission holds its second meeting Tuesday, with members meeting in...

Judge Blocks New Hampshire's New 'Severe' Voting Penalties 9 minutes ago

Early Tuesday morning, Judge Charles Temple blocked the state of New Hampshire from enforcing...

Hope Hicks Named Permanent White House Communications Director 41 minutes ago

Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump, has been named the White House’s...

Rep. Dent: The New GOP 'Litmus Test' Is 'Are You Loyal Enough' To Trump? 46 minutes ago

Retiring Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) said one reason he’s not seeking reelection is because of...

After Bannon's Slam, Christie Says No One Cares What Bannon Has To Say Now about 2 hours ago

After former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon claimed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.