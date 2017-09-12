WATCH: Trump’s Voter Fraud Commission Meets For Second Time

President Trump’s voter fraud commission holds its second meeting Tuesday, with members meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire to discuss “Historical Election Turnout,” “Election Integrity Issues” and “Public Confidence,” according to an agenda for the meeting posted last week.

It is being vice-chaired by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), an immigration hardliner known for pushing restrictive voting laws. The commission’s chair, Vice President Mike Pence, is not expected to attend.

The commission, which civil rights groups fear is going to be used as a pretext to push aggressive voter purges or restrictive laws, was off to a bumpy start by the time it held its first meeting in July and things have not gotten smoother since.

It faces a number of lawsuits and the political pressure, particularly on the handful of Democrats serving on the commission, is ramping up. Democrats in New Hampshire are calling for the state’s Secretary of State, Bill Gardner (D) (pictured above), the host of Tuesday’s meeting, to step down from the commission, particularly after Kobach and other commission members claimed — using a wildly misleading interpretation of recently released data — that illegal voting may have swayed the presidential and Senate elections in the Granite State last year.

