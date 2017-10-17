TPM Livewire

Trump Vents On Twitter About ‘Fiction Writers,’ Democrats, O’Care

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks to the National Association of Manufactures at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 17, 2017 6:20 pm

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday afternon to complain about “fiction writers” at cable networks and “dying magazines and newspapers.” He also preemptively shifted blame to Democrats for “any rise in ObamaCare premiums.”

“So much Fake News being put in dying magazines and newspapers,” Trump tweeted. “Only place worse may be @NBCNews, @CBSNews, @ABC and @CNN. Fiction writers!”

It was unclear whether Trump was referring to any particular report of a number published recently that seemed likely to draw his ire.

The New Yorker on Tuesday said it stands by a report that Trump joked that Vice President Mike Pence wants to “hang” all gay people and mocked Pence for his religious observance, despite the White House’s denial.

Forbes on Tuesday called Trump “the most notable loser” on its “Richest Americans” list, estimating that his net worth fell $600 million since last year. CNN host Brian Stelter noted that the network also discussed the Forbes report.

Trump on Tuesday also said “any increase” in insurance premiums would be “the fault of the Democrats for giving us a ‘product’ that never had a chance of working.”

Trump on Monday began preemptively scapegoating Democrats for any turmoil in the insurance market caused by his own decision to end cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments to insurers.

“I think the Democrats will be blamed for the mess. This is an Obamacare mess,” Trump said at a cabinet meeting. “When the premiums go up, that has nothing to do with anything other than the fact that we had poor health care delivered poorly, written poorly, approved by the Democrats.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Vents On Twitter About 'Fiction Writers,' Democrats, O'Care 19 seconds ago

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday afternon to complain about "fiction writers"...

Collins: Bannon's Attempt To Sideline McConnell 'Completely Inappropriate' 27 minutes ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Tuesday called the political machinations of former White House...

New Yorker Stands By Report Trump Mocks VP, Pushes Back On WH Denial 51 minutes ago

The New Yorker on Tuesday said it stands by a report that President Donald...

Democrat On Trump Voter Fraud Commission Dies about 2 hours ago

A former Arkansas legislator who was serving as a Democratic member of President Trump's...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Joint Presser With Greek PM Tsipras At 1:30 PM ET about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Greek Prime...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.