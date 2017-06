As President Donald Trump reminisced Monday on the United States’ role in building the Panama Canal, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela reminded him that more than a century has passed since.

“The Panama Canal is doing quite well,” Trump said, sitting with Varela for a photo opportunity. “I think we did a good job building it, right?”

“Yeah. A hundred years ago,” Varela said.

“We did a very good job,” Trump continued, speaking over Varela. “But things are going well in Panama.”