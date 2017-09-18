TPM Livewire

In First Words To UN, Trump Praises Trump-Branded Condo Next Door

President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley arrives at the United Nations, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/AP
Published September 18, 2017

President Donald Trump opened his first remarks at the United Nations Monday by complimenting the Trump-branded property across the street.

“I actually saw great potential right across the street, to be honest with you, and it was only for the reason that the United Nations was here that that turned out to be such a successful project,” he said, immediately after thanking those in attendance at a meeting on UN reform.

Trump World Tower is across 1st Avenue from the UN, between East 47th and 48th streets in New York City. 

The United States’ ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, introduced Trump by saying he had “a businessman’s eye for seeing potential, and he sees great potential not just in this reform movement, but in the United Nations itself.”

After Trump won the 2016 election, his transition website, greatagain.gov, incorrectly claimed that he owned the property, Bloomberg reported. The same publication noted in March that, amid Russian domestic financial turmoil in 2001, Trump World Tower “became a prominent depository of Russian money.”

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
