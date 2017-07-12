POTUS Defends ‘Innocent’ Trump Jr., Dismisses Russia ‘Witch Hunt’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning offered his most full-throated defense of his eldest son yet after the revelation that Donald Trump Jr. willingly met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who supposedly had dirt on Hillary Clinton with the knowledge that the meeting would be part of Russia’s efforts to help his dad win the presidency.

In tweets published before 7 a.m., the President declared that his son was “open, transparent and innocent” during a Tuesday night appearance with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Trump also railed against the “Fake Media” even though Trump Jr. himself released the emails showing that the meeting took place.

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Remember, when you hear the words "sources say" from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Trump Jr. on Tuesday published an email he received from friend and publicist Rob Goldstone seeking to set up a meeting with a “Russian government attorney” who allegedly had “documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.” Goldstone told Trump Jr. that the meeting would be “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” Trump Jr. responded with enthusiasm and proceeded to meet with the lawyer.

During an interview with Hannity on Tuesday, Trump Jr. tried to downplay his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, arguing that the story has been “overplayed.”