TPM Livewire

POTUS Defends ‘Innocent’ Trump Jr., Dismisses Russia ‘Witch Hunt’

PIN-IT
HOLD FOR STORY - FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2016, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Roanoke, Va. Countless former Democrats in Ohio's blue-collar Mahoning Valley are transferring their adoration for late U.S. Rep. James Traficant, D-Ohio, to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, while those who knew Traficant say similarities to Trump end at the populist bravado and outsized hair. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Steve Helber/AP
By Published July 12, 2017 7:53 am

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning offered his most full-throated defense of his eldest son yet after the revelation that Donald Trump Jr. willingly met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who supposedly had dirt on Hillary Clinton with the knowledge that the meeting would be part of Russia’s efforts to help his dad win the presidency.

In tweets published before 7 a.m., the President declared that his son was “open, transparent and innocent” during a Tuesday night appearance with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Trump also railed against the “Fake Media” even though Trump Jr. himself released the emails showing that the meeting took place.

Trump Jr. on Tuesday published an email he received from friend and publicist Rob Goldstone seeking to set up a meeting with a “Russian government attorney” who allegedly had “documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.” Goldstone told Trump Jr. that the meeting would be “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” Trump Jr. responded with enthusiasm and proceeded to meet with the lawyer.

During an interview with Hannity on Tuesday, Trump Jr. tried to downplay his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, arguing that the story has been “overplayed.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

POTUS Defends 'Innocent' Trump Jr., Dismisses Russia 'Witch Hunt' 22 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning offered his most full-throated defense of his eldest...

Don Jr. Tells Hannity Media Coverage Of His Emails 'Ridiculous And Overplayed' (VIDEO) 30 minutes ago

Following the stunning revelation on Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. willingly met with a...

Senate Judiciary Dem: Trump Jr.'s Emails 'Clearly Show Intent To Collude' about 13 hours ago

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee investigating Russian interference in the...

Trump Jr. Says He 'Wanted To Hear Out' Acquaintance Who Offered Russian Intel about 13 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday offered his first defense since releasing his emails arranging...

CNN: Mueller Didn’t Know About Trump Jr. Emails But Will Now Look Into Them about 14 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer is officially part of...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.