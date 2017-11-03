TPM Livewire

Trump’s Twitter Account Deactivated For 11 Minutes By ‘Rogue Employee’

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on tax policy with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
Published November 3, 2017

President Donald Trump’s Twitter megaphone was cut off for 11 minutes on Thursday evening.

A customer service employee at Twitter deactivated Trump’s @realDonaldTrump account on their last day, a Twitter spokesperson said after conducting an investigation. Initially the company thought the deactivation had been an error.

The account disappeared at 6:45 p.m. EST on Thursday and users were met with a page that said @realDonaldTrump doesn’t exist.

Twitter users jumped on the news.

The account was back up by 7 p.m., according to The Washington Post.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted to let his followers know that a “rogue employee” had pulled the plug and claimed “the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact,” possibly commenting on the influence or effectiveness of his Twitter presence.

Many expressed concern about the national security implications of the stunt.

Twitter said it is looking into how a customer service employee was able to deactivate the account, which a former employee told BuzzFeed few people at the company have access to do.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
