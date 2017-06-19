Trump Tweets Misspelled Endorsement Of Georgia Republican Candidate

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in support of Georgia Republican candidate Karen Handel, though he couldn’t get a handle on how to spell her name.
Trump deleted his initial misspelled tweet minutes later and posted a new one with the correct spelling of Handel’s surname.
….because he doesn't even live there! He wants to raise taxes and kill healthcare. On Tuesday, #VoteKarenHandel.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017
Handel, who is a former Georgia secretary of state, will face Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday in a special runoff election for an open U.S. House seat.