TPM Livewire

Trump Tweets Misspelled Endorsement Of Georgia Republican Candidate

PIN-IT
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel speaks at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/AP
By Published June 19, 2017 4:48 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in support of Georgia Republican candidate Karen Handel, though he couldn’t get a handle on how to spell her name.

Trump deleted his initial misspelled tweet minutes later and posted a new one with the correct spelling of Handel’s surname.

Handel, who is a former Georgia secretary of state, will face Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday in a special runoff election for an open U.S. House seat.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Tweets Misspelled Endorsement Of Georgia Republican Candidate 8 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in support of Georgia Republican candidate Karen Handel,...

CNN Reporter: White House Doesn't Want Its 'Evasive Answers' On Tape about 2 hours ago

CNN's senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta on Monday said the White House is barring...

Energy Sec. Perry Says CO2 Levels Not Primarily To Blame For Climate Change about 2 hours ago

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Monday that the primary contributing factors to climate change...

Trump Says US Did 'Good Job' Building Panama Canal, More Than A Century Ago about 4 hours ago

As President Donald Trump reminisced Monday on the United States' role in building the...

Data Firm Hired By RNC Accidentally Leaked Millions Of Voters' Personal Info about 5 hours ago

A marketing firm hired by the Republican National Committee stored personal information gathered on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.