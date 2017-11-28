TPM Livewire

Trump Assures Nation: First Lady ‘Truly Loves What She Is Doing’

Published November 28, 2017 9:50 am

President Donald Trump assured the public on Tuesday that first lady Melania Trump supported his decision to run for President.

He also retweeted the first lady’s account:

The dispatches followed a lengthy Vanity Fair profile of Melania Trump, which painted her as a reluctant public figure who urged her husband, in the words of Trump ally and political operative Roger Stone: “Either run or don’t run […] Your friends are tired of this striptease.”

Stone added: “He always wanted to run. She is the one who pushed him to run just by saying run or do not run. I don’t think she was ever too crazy about it.”

“She said, ‘It’s not my thing. It’s Donald’s thing,’” Stone said, referring to Melania. “And I think she understood he was going to be unhappy if he didn’t run.”

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
