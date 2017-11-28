Trump Assures Nation: First Lady ‘Truly Loves What She Is Doing’

President Donald Trump assured the public on Tuesday that first lady Melania Trump supported his decision to run for President.

Melania, our great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing, always thought that “if you run, you will win.” She would tell everyone that, “no doubt, he will win.” I also felt I would win (or I would not have run) – and Country is doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

He also retweeted the first lady’s account:

The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/d6ZuyeFvrw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2017

The dispatches followed a lengthy Vanity Fair profile of Melania Trump, which painted her as a reluctant public figure who urged her husband, in the words of Trump ally and political operative Roger Stone: “Either run or don’t run […] Your friends are tired of this striptease.”

Stone added: “He always wanted to run. She is the one who pushed him to run just by saying run or do not run. I don’t think she was ever too crazy about it.”

“She said, ‘It’s not my thing. It’s Donald’s thing,’” Stone said, referring to Melania. “And I think she understood he was going to be unhappy if he didn’t run.”