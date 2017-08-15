TPM Livewire

Trump Retweets Graphic Showing Trump Train Ramming CNN

By Published August 15, 2017 9:22 am

President Donald Trump retweeted a cartoon showing a metaphorical “Trump Train” ramming a cartoon person topped with a CNN logo on Tuesday morning.

The cartoon was as an ill-timed jab at the news network just three days after a woman was killed after a car barreled into counter-protesters at a white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Nothing can stop the #TrumpTrain,” Twitter user @SLandinSoCal wrote above the cartoon, which read “Fake news can’t stop the Trump train.” Trump later undid his retweet of the cartoon, but not before journalists captured his endorsement of it:

An unnamed White House official later told NBC’s Kristen Welker that Trump had “inadvertently posted” the graphic, and that it was “immediately deleted” once noticed.

Trump seemed to have made another, similar mistake Tuesday morning, temporarily retweeting someone who called either him or convicted criminal Joe Arpaio — the birther Trump supporter who the President is considering pardoning — a fascist.

Trump sparred with CNN on Monday when the network’s Jim Acosta asked the President a question. “I like real news, not fake news. You’re fake news,” Trump told Acosta.

The cartoon Tuesday followed another graphic aimed at CNN, posted by the President in early July, showing Trump body slamming a wrestler with a similar CNN logo covering his face.

Trump has raged at the media since white supremacists descended on the town of Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, sometimes violently clashing with counter-protesters and police. One counter-protester, Heather Heyer, was killed when a man who had earlier been photographed with a white supremacist group allegedly rammed his car in to a crowd.

After the car attack, Trump blamed “many sides” for the violence in Charlottesville. Eventually, and seemingly begrudgingly, he condemned hate groups by name.

But later in the day, Trump made clear that he had only denounced the groups to satisfy the real “truly bad people,” journalists.

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
