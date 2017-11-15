Trump Tweeted His Condolences For The Wrong Shooting Tuesday Night

After a shooting Tuesday in California left four people dead, President Donald Trump attempted to offer his condolences in a tweet on his way back from his Asia trip.

However, Trump tweeted a message about the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which occurred earlier this month.

“May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived,” the since-deleted tweet read.

The message was very similar to the Tweet he published right after the Texas shooting on November 5, suggesting that Trump or someone on his staff copied and pasted the last tweet and forgot to change the location of the shooting.