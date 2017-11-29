TPM Livewire

Trump Reacts To Lauer Firing Within Minutes Of NBC’s Announcement

By Published November 29, 2017 8:35 am

Just a few minutes after NBC’s “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie announced live on air that the network had fired Matt Lauer due to a complaint of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” President Donald Trump fired off a tweet reacting to the revelation.

Trump, who has been accused himself of sexual misconduct by several women, simply reacted with “Wow” before accusing the NBC of producing “fake news.” The President also suggested that something in NBC News Chair Any Lack’s past warrants further scrutiny, though it’s not clear if Trump was accusing Lack of peddling lies or of inappropriate behavior.

Trump followed up later to suggest that Phil Griffin and Joe Scarborough also be fired from NBC News, again not offering specifics on why they should be let go.

His tweet about Lauer and NBC News came after a tweet celebrating CNN’s decision not to attend the White House Christmas party.

Trump has pounced on sexual misconduct allegations against Lauer and Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), but he has stood by Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct from several women. Trump has questioned whether Moore’s accusers are telling the truth in public statements, but he has not reacted to the revelations on Twitter.

