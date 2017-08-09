TPM Livewire

Report: Trump To Make First Trip To Trump Tower Since Inauguration

Mark Lennihan/AP
By Published August 9, 2017 9:20 am

The President is scheduled to stay at his New York City Trump Tower for three nights starting Sunday, according to a schedule given to New York City law enforcement and obtained by Politico.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to leave Bedminster, N.J., where he has been staying this week, Sunday afternoon and head straight to his 66th floor penthouse.

He will hold internal meetings there on Monday and Tuesday, according to the schedule. He is set to go back to his golf club in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Trump has only been back to New York once since inauguration for a dinner at the Intrepid aircraft carrier, but he didn’t make a stop at Trump Tower.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the schedule to Politico and said the President has avoided visiting to “not disrupt things in Manhattan.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
