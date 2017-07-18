TPM Livewire

Trump: Time To Let Obamacare Fail, Elect More Republicans In 2018

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump points to a member of the audience before being introduced during a "Made in America," product showcase featuring items created in each of the U.S. 50 states, at the White House, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published July 18, 2017 1:17 pm

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” that Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal effort died before it had a chance to go to the floor for debate.

Now, the President, suggested, the best option may be to “let Obamacare fail.”

“It will be a lot easier and I think we’re probably in that position where we’ll just let Obamacare fail. We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it. I can tell you Republicans are not going to own it,” Trump said. “We’ll let Obamacare fail and then Democrats will come to us and say ‘How do we fix it?’”

After hearing “repeal and replace” for so many years, Trump reiterated how “disappointed” he is with Republicans’ failure to repeal the health care law, saying he’s been “sitting in the Oval Office right next door, pen in hand, waiting to sign something. … And eventually we’re going to get something done, and it’s going to be very good.”

Trump offered no details on what that “something” might be.

The President said he wouldn’t call the Republicans who announced they wouldn’t support the repeal bill disloyal, but also suggested the U.S. may need to elect more Republicans in 2018 because the numbers were so close on the votes needed for the GOP bill.

“The way I look at it is, in ’18 we’re going to have to get more people elected. We have to go out and we have to get more people elected that are Republican. And we have to probably pull in those people, those few people that voted against it. I don’t know. They’re going to have to explain why they did and I’m sure they have very fine reasons, but we have to get more Republicans elected because we have to get it done,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: Time To Let Obamacare Fail, Elect More Republicans In 2018 13 seconds ago

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he was...

Democrats Tell Pence: Fire Kobach From Commission, Don’t Collect Voter Data 9 minutes ago

The Democratic ranking members of four House committees urged Vice President Mike Pence on...

8th Person In Don Jr. Meeting IDed As Rep For Trump’s Russian Ex-Biz Associates 45 minutes ago

The eighth attendee at the now-infamous June 2016 Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer and Donald...

Club For Growth: GOP Senators Must Show 'True Colors' On O'Care Repeal 52 minutes ago

Conservative lobbying group Club for Growth on Tuesday said Republican senators can no longer...

Schumer: 'Bipartisan Medicine' Is Needed To Fix Health Care about 2 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted his Republican colleagues' plan to repeal Obamacare...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.