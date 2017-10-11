TPM Livewire

Trump Insists He Has A ‘Very Good Relationship’ With Tillerson

Evan Vucci/AP
Published October 11, 2017 2:53 pm

President Donald Trump is maintaining that he and his secretary of state have “a very good relationship,” despite reports that Rex Tillerson wanted to resign this summer and called Trump a “moron” when the President said he wanted to expand the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

“We had a very good lunch. We have a very good relationship. The press doesn’t really understand that, but that’s OK. We have a very good relationship,” Trump said, speaking to reporters during an appearance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday.

Trump then answered questions about his heated rhetoric toward North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying he thinks he might have a “little bit different attitude on North Korea than other people,” likely referencing Tillerson’s continuous push for a diplomatic resolution to the escalating tensions with North Korea.

“I listen to everybody. But ultimately my attitude is the one that matters, isn’t it? That’s the way it works. That’s the way the system is. But I think I might have a somewhat different attitude and different way than other people,” he said. “I think perhaps I feel stronger and tougher on that subject than other people. But I listen to everybody. And ultimately I’ll do what’s right for the United States. And, really, what’s right for the world. Because that’s really a world problem.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
