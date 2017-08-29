Trump To TX Gov: ‘We’ll Congratulate Each Other’ When Harvey Recovery Ends

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will wait to congratulate each other until recovery efforts end amid massive flooding and damage from Hurricane Harvey.

“We want to do it better than ever before. We want to be looked at in five years, in 10 years from now, as this is the way to do it,” Trump said during a briefing in Corpus Christi.

He said working with Abbott “and his entire team has been an honor for us.”

“So, governor, again, thank very much. And we won’t say congratulations. We don’t want to do that. We don’t want to congratulate,” Trump said.

“We’ll congratulate each other when it’s all finished, but you have been terrific,” he added, patting Abbott’s hand. “And you’ve been my friend, too.”