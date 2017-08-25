TPM Livewire

Trump To Texans Facing Generational Storm: ‘Good Luck To Everybody!’ (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump walks with his granddaughter Arabella Kushner from Oval office of the White House Washington, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, to Marine One en route to Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published August 25, 2017 4:58 pm

President Donald Trump on Friday had a simple message for the people of Texas, as the state faces what many have speculated will be the most damaging hurricane to make landfall nationwide since Hurricane Katrina in 2005: “Good luck.”

“Mr. President, do you have a message for the people of Texas?” a reporter shouted at the President as he walked to Marine One, which was waiting to whisk him away to Camp David.

“Good luck to everybody!” Trump yelled back. “They’re going to be safe. Good luck to everybody. Good luck.”

“It’s not a trip. I wouldn’t characterize it as a trip. It’s just 45 minutes up the road,” is how Trump’s homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert described the planned weekend at Camp David during a White House briefing Friday. 

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has been without a permanent leader since John Kelly was sworn in as Trump’s chief of staff on July 31.

Trump did tweet out his encouragement that Texans prepare for the monster storm on Thursday afternoon, and again on Friday.

At a press briefing Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke was “watching this closely — very involved in the process along with the Acting Director for FEMA.”

“The President has been briefed and will continue to be updated as the storm progresses and certainly something he’s very aware of, and we’ll keep a very watchful eye on, and stands ready to provide resources if needed,” she added.

Watch Trump’s comments below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump To Texans Facing Generational Storm: 'Good Luck To Everybody!' (VIDEO) 18 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Friday had a simple message for the people of Texas,...

White House Shrugs Off Fallout From Trump's Charlottesville Response about 2 hours ago

The White House on Friday brushed aside a question about the the fallout both...

Mnuchin Wants 'Clean' Bill To Raise Debt Ceiling about 2 hours ago

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday declared that he wanted to see Congress pass a...

WATCH LIVE: Sanders Gives White House Press Briefing At 1:45 PM ET about 4 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on-camera press...

Flake Continues Beef With Trump: Proposed Border Wall 'A Bit...Out There' about 5 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) called President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall “a bit, you...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.